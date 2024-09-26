©A. Derek Catalano
The Answer Is Love
Beneath the weight of stars that burn
In skies that shift, in hearts that yearn,
When questions rise, like restless sea,
One truth endures: Love sets us free.
In winds that sweep through winter’s chill,
And mountains towering, cold and still,
In shadows long, where doubts are sown,
Love is the seed where light is grown.
The sun may fall, the moon may hide,
And tides may crash on every side,
But in the storm, when hope is lost,
Love is the compass, though tempest-tossed.
It wraps the earth in quiet grace,
A touch, a breath, a warm embrace.
When silence lingers, dark and long,
Love whispers through—a healing song.
Through every tear, through every scar,
Love’s flame burns bright, both near and far.
It doesn’t ask, it never seeks
A debt to pay or power to speak.
It is the force that bends but grows,
Through pain, through fear, the heart still knows
That every wound, each broken part,
Is mended by the human heart.
For love’s not found in grand display,
In gilded halls or loud parades.
It lives in moments soft and still,
In hands that hold through loss and will.
The child’s laugh, the elder’s smile,
The miles crossed, each single mile—
These are the paths where love is laid,
The silent gift, the untrumped aid.
And when we fall, and fail to rise,
Love is the hand that lifts our eyes,
To see the world not as it seems,
But through the lens of softer dreams.
It is the thread that weaves us tight,
Through joy and grief, through day and night.
It doesn’t fade, it doesn’t die,
It soars with us when we dare to fly.
In times of war, when hate runs deep,
When hearts are torn, and people weep,
Love is the balm, the gentle plea
For peace to come, for minds to see.
It bridges gaps, it builds anew,
A world where kindness shines through.
No difference too vast, no soul too small—
Love stands as equal, embracing all.
When all is lost, when darkness looms,
And doubt has filled the quiet rooms,
One thing remains, both strong and pure,
A truth that holds, a path secure.
It’s found in eyes that meet your own,
In knowing you are not alone.
For every step, for every fall,
The answer’s love—it conquers all.
It speaks in silence, roars in sound,
In every heart, it can be found.
It doesn’t fade, it doesn't end—
Love is the fire, the truest friend.
So when you ask what life’s about,
When hope is lost, and faith’s in doubt,
Look not to stars, to skies above,
For here on earth, the answer’s love.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT