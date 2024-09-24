"Imagination Mind" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Imagination is Everything
Imagination is the spark of dawn,
A silent dream where thoughts are born.
A whisper in the quiet night,
That weaves the dark and bends the light.
It builds the bridges no hands can span,
Turns simple dreams into grander plans.
A painter’s brush in a barren sky,
Crafting worlds where spirits fly.
It knows no walls, no chains, no bars,
It dances free between the stars.
Where oceans rise and mountains fall,
Imagination embraces all.
It dares to ask the question “Why?”
And gives our minds the wings to fly.
A seed that sprouts within the soul,
To stretch beyond what makes us whole.
For what is life without the flame,
That shapes a thought, that gives it name?
The unseen force, the hidden stream,
That molds the world from just a dream.
In stories told and songs unheard,
In every thought, in every word.
It whispers truths in secret tunes,
And paints the sun, and shifts the moons.
It breaks the chains of time and space,
Transforms the world with just a trace.
No limits bound its boundless flight,
It thrives in dark and bursts in light.
Imagination is the breath we take,
That makes the earth and stars awake.
It sculpts our futures, guides our way,
And turns the night into the day.
For every stone we lift and toss,
Every boundary we dare to cross.
Is first a vision, clear and bright,
That grows in shadows, springs to light.
So never doubt what dreams can give,
For in your mind, those dreams will live.
Imagination—the silent king—
In every heart, it plants its wing.
It’s more than just a fleeting thought,
It’s every battle ever fought.
It’s every book, and every rhyme,
That shapes the flow of endless time.
It births new worlds where none exist,
A flickering flame, a gentle twist.
A mystery, a sacred art,
Imagination fuels the heart.
It’s everything we dare to see,
It’s who we are, and who we’ll be.
A constant pulse, an endless spring—
Yes, imagination is everything.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT