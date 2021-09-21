Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Go Slow Bend Shots

 
Rocky shore with calm seas on a sunny day

"Go Slow Rocky Shore" ©A. Derek Catalano

A rocky shore line can make for beautiful patterns. Area of Go Slow Bend, west coast of New Providence, Bahamas.



calm sea with rocky dhore

"Go Slow Sea" ©A. Derek Catalano

The sea in the area of Go Slow Bend, west coast of New Providence, Bahamas. It's called Go Slow Bend because of a 90 degree curve in the road. So you really should go slow when negotiating it.
 

Calm sea with rocky shoreline

"Calm Seas" ©A. Derek Catalano

Calm seas for miles, as far as the eye can see. Area of Go Slow Bend, west coast of New Providence, Bahamas.
