"Solid Dancer" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Note: A little risque but done with humor.
Solid Plump Rump
Oh, hail to the curves, a divine masterpiece,
The solid plump rump, where allure doesn’t cease.
A marvel of nature, a true work of art,
The queen of all assets, it conquers the heart.
It sways with a rhythm, a pendulum’s grace,
Commanding attention in every place.
Be it denim or silk, or a dress that clings tight,
A plump rump’s parade is a glorious sight.
From catwalks to sidewalks, it’s hard to ignore,
The solid plump rump always leaves them wanting more.
It whispers, it roars, it declares with a sway:
“I am here, I am proud, come marvel today!”
The Aesthetic Appeal
A pear-shaped delight, a vision divine,
It’s sculpted by nature, a gift of design.
Round as the moon, yet firm as the ground,
A geometry flawless, profoundly profound.
No filters are needed, no edits, no flare,
For a plump rump radiates its natural affair.
The symmetry perfect, the contour refined,
An aesthetic wonder that boggles the mind.
It fills out a pencil skirt, snug in its nest,
And struts in some leggings—it’s simply the best.
Even in sweatpants, it earns its ovation,
A marvel of human-shaped fascination.
A Weapon of Charm
But this rump isn’t merely for gazes to soak,
It’s a tool of persuasion, a sly little joke.
When strutting with purpose, chin up in the air,
It carries a message: "You’d better beware."
In negotiations, it adds to the clout,
When words falter, the rump leaves no doubt.
A confident wiggle, a knowing little twist,
And suddenly, no deal is ever missed.
At dances, it jiggles, it wobbles, it pops,
Hypnotizing the crowd until the beat stops.
A powerful asset in rhythm and rhyme,
It owns the whole floor, every single time.
The Practical Perks
Beyond its appeal and its powers supreme,
The plump rump contributes to life’s broader scheme.
It cushions the sitter, a throne of delight,
Ensuring long hours are cozy and right.
In falls, it protects, like armor it’s strong,
A barrier built to absorb what goes wrong.
Who needs airbags when one’s seated just so?
The rump is a savior when balance lets go.
Confidence Amplified
Yet more than its function, its sway, or its jig,
The plump rump bestows an internal gig.
It’s confidence bottled, a boost to the soul,
A silent reminder: “You’re perfectly whole.”
For every curve tells a story, a tale,
Of resilience and power, no chance to derail.
A symbol of beauty that breaks every rule,
Defying the critics, the prude, and the cruel.
The Reign of the Rump
So here’s to the rump, the hips, and the rear,
The solid plump marvel that draws us all near.
A monument sculpted by time’s gentle hand,
A treasure unmatched in the whole of the land.
It wiggles, it jiggles, it sways and it shines,
A testament proud to life’s glorious designs.
So ladies, take pride in your bold, curvy lump,
And celebrate daily your solid plump rump!
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT