Hug Someone Today
(An Ode to the Embrace)
Amid the din of life's relentless race,
Where time and space seem scarce to trace,
A humble act, profound and true,
Awaits to bind both me and you.
A hug—its strength unseen, untold,
A silent warmth that hands can hold.
No words required, no grand display,
Just touch the heart—hug someone today.
The Gentle Shield
In an aching world of storm and strife,
A hug can breathe forgotten life.
A fortress soft, no stone nor steel,
Yet stronger than the pain we feel.
It shields the weary, soothes the sore,
A balm that whispers, “Feel no more.”
The tired find rest, the lost their way,
In arms that fold—a hug today.
Threads of Memory
Recall the child, afraid at night,
Whose fears dissolved in a hug's light.
Or lovers bound by tender clasp,
Moments held in memory’s grasp.
Grandparents frail, with time so brief,
Share hugs as antidotes to grief.
Each touch a thread, each squeeze a stay,
Binding hearts—hug someone today.
The Language Universal
No tongue or dialect to learn,
No translation for warmth we yearn.
Be you distant, near, or far,
A hug transcends where words can mar.
Across the cultures, through the years,
It bridges joy and quells our tears.
It speaks of love in its own way,
A global call—hug someone today.
The Gift Unpriced
No coin to spend, no wealth to spare,
Just open arms and love laid bare.
No wrapping bright, no ribbon fine,
Yet treasures vast in this design.
The lonely soul, the friend in need,
The stranger planted like a seed.
A simple gift, profound display,
Freely given—hug someone today.
To Heal, To Mend
When anger rises, when tempers burn,
When harsh divides seem no concern,
Extend a hug—let peace begin,
For love may mend what hate would win.
When sorrow's weight bends back the spine,
And loss erases joy’s design,
Hold someone close, let grief allay,
Through clasping arms—hug someone today.
A Challenge, A Prayer
O world so vast, with hearts so near,
Why do we hold our love in fear?
What chains restrain, what locks conceal,
The gift of touch that wounds may heal?
Today, be bold—embrace, release,
Plant seeds of comfort, grow some peace.
Each hug a promise, soft bouquet,
To light the dark—hug someone today.
So take this call, this gentle creed,
To meet the aching human need.
For all the words we fail to say,
The arms will speak—hug someone today.