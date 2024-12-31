Happy New Year Bahamas
from NativeStew.Com
Oh Bahamas, land of sun and sea,
As dawn breaks anew on the horizon free,
The winds whisper softly through island air,
A promise of hope, a fervent prayer.
Happy New Year, to your shores so bright,
Bathed in the glow of the first morning light.
May this year bring peace, a tranquil song,
To guide us where we all belong.
A Year for Growth and Prosperity
Let the waves echo dreams of employment,
and a better standard of living for all,
Lifting each soul, no matter how small.
Entrepreneurs rise, your visions take flight,
Building a future as bright and dazzling as starlight.
Prosperity’s promise shines like the sun,
Uniting our efforts till battles are won.
Together we forge, with strength anew,
A Bahamian path, proud and true.
Kindness and Love to Lead the Way
Kindness and Love to Lead the Way
Let kindness bloom in every heart,
Teaching love as life’s most cherished art.
Respect for each other, a sacred creed,
Sowing unity’s seed in word and deed.
Oh Bahamas, let compassion reign,
Washing away the lingering pain.
May we lift each other with gentle care,
Creating a world more just and fair.
Honoring Culture and Tradition
With Junkanoo beats and songs of old,
Our heritage shines, more precious than gold.
Self-pride ignites, a blazing flame,
Honoring the Bahamian name.
Traditions we carry, our guiding light,
Through starry skies and darkest night.
With every step, we boldly proclaim,
Our culture endures, steadfast and untamed.
Living with Strength and Integrity
Let moral standards stand tall and strong,
A beacon to guide us away from wrong.
To temptation, crime, and corruption say “No,”
For only through virtue can greatness grow.
Oh Bahamas, hold your head high,
With courage that soars like the seagull’s sky.
Strengthen the roots of justice and right,
Building a future both bold and bright.
Moving Forward, Upward, Onward Together
Forward we march, with vision clear,
Upward we climb, no place for fear.
Onward we journey, hand in hand,
Together we rise, a unified land.
Let the world gaze upon this blessed place,
And see a nation of strength and grace.
The Bahamas shines, a jewel in the sea,
A beacon of hope for humanity.
A Shining Example
Oh Bahamas, as waves kiss the shore,
May this year bring blessings, forevermore.
For peace, for love, for dreams fulfilled,
For unity’s fire, brightly distilled.
So, Happy New Year, to islands divine,
A brighter tomorrow will surely align.
With faith, with hope, with hearts sincere,
Together we thrive—Happy New Year!
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT