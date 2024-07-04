"Rum Lover" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Rake 'n' Scrape song
(chorus)
I don't like rum, but rum like me,
It stick on me like a dog wit’ a flea
Listen to me people, now can’t you see
I don't like rum, but boy rum like me
When I can’ sleep, I take two shot or t’ree
I drink it erry mornin’ for my cup a tea
I use to work so hard, makin’ plenty money
Na I can’ keep a job because, rum like me
I hang out by da bar, scrappin’ all day long
Hustlin' rum money, for a drink real strong
When people look at me, dey don't like
what dey see
I say I look like dis because, rum like me
(chorus)
I see my bar room friend, wit a bottle a rum
He walk right up to me, an’ ask if I wan’ some
I cross my heart and tell him very honestly
I don’t like rum, but boy rum like me .
Walkin’ dan da road, ya know I don't live far
Try ta cross da street, an’ mos’ get lick wit’ car
Da driver put on brakes, an’ man I had ta flee
He say I don't like my life, but boy rum like me
(chorus)
I back home naa, an’ I take a seat
I look at da grits, but I een wan’ eat
I wish I had a woman, who I could marry
But I can’ like no woman, only rum like me
I try ta sleep now, but it so scary
I seein' little creatures, ‘cause I gat DTs
Thru da winda booga-man, under ‘neat’ one tree
Dis is how I live because, rum like me
I back home naa, an’ I take a seat
I look at da grits, but I een wan’ eat
I wish I had a woman, who I could marry
But I can’ like no woman, only rum like me
I try ta sleep now, but it so scary
I seein' little creatures, ‘cause I gat DTs
Thru da winda booga-man, under ‘neat’ one tree
Dis is how I live because, rum like me
(chorus)
Again dis mornin’, I say Lord no more
Den I drink my rum tea, an’ I hit da door
No care in da worl’, no responsibility
But I een really free, because rum like me
Rum is very dangerous, in are country
We need ta ban da rum, it killin’ all a we
But da leaders and da people, jess can’ agree
‘Cause rum like dem, jess how rum like me
Again dis mornin’, I say Lord no more
Den I drink my rum tea, an’ I hit da door
No care in da worl’, no responsibility
But I een really free, because rum like me
Rum is very dangerous, in are country
We need ta ban da rum, it killin’ all a we
But da leaders and da people, jess can’ agree
‘Cause rum like dem, jess how rum like me
(chorus)
derek catalano (c)2005.
