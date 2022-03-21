Bay St. Walk, Nassau, Bahamas.

I took a walk in my hometown along Bay St., Nassau, Bahamas. The cruise ships were in port today so we welcomed many visitors, all soaking in the sunshine as they walked, shopped, toured on rented ATVs and frolicked on the beach. :)
First I passed Junkanoo Beach with the brightly coloured stalls and our visitors enjoying themselves relaxing, tanning and swimming.
Then onto Margaritaville Beach Resort and The Pointe Finacial Tower and Marina.
Next I continued walking east on Bay St. past the historical British Colonial Hotel which opened in 1924.
I arrived at Pompey Square, location of Pompey Museum, which focuses on slavery in The Bahamas and our indigenous people the Arawak. Slaves were actually sold at this location.
I then stepped over to Prince George Wharf for a shot of Senor Frogs and a tugboat pulling into port.
I took an hour and a half walking and shooting and captured 244 pics and vids altogether.
My tools -
Camera: Samsung Galaxy S9+
Editing software: VideoPad
Tropical Sensation (Instrumental) by Mike Leite | https://soundcloud.com/mikeleite Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Mixkit Sound FX - https://mixkit.co/free-sound-effects/...
Free Sounds Library - https://www.freesoundslibrary.com/sea...