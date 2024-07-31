" Royal Poinciana Tree" - ©A. Derek Catalano
Ode to the Royal Poinciana Tree
In the heart of summer, across the Bahama Isles,
The Royal Poinciana stands, igniting the miles.
Your flaming red flowers, like a fire in bloom,
Paints the landscape, dispelling all gloom.
Stunning and rich, your flamboyant display,
Graces the island, brightening the day.
Yet not just in red, but in hues of gold,
And orange too, your beauty unfolds.
Beneath your branches, the earth is adorned,
A carpet of petals, by breezes yet unscorned.
Sturdy you stand, against the strong breeze,
Living long through centuries, with timeless ease.
Your shade is a refuge from the sun's hot embrace,
A cool, quiet sanctuary, a welcoming place.
And in your long black pods, seeds rattle with glee,
A shaker's rhythm, adding life to Bahamian melody.
Capturing your essence, in photos and paint,
You're a muse to many, a beauty without restraint.
Majestic and regal, year after year,
The Royal Poinciana, in splendor, perseveres.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT