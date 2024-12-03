"Stormy Seas" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Where To Now?
Oh land of sun and aquamarine seas,
Of gentle breezes, swaying palm trees.
Your beauty unmatched, a beacon of grace,
Yet shadows gather, a shameful disgrace.
Where to now, oh isle so fair,
When trust is broken beyond repair?
The badge once honored, a symbol of pride,
Now sullied by greed, where can we hide?
A uniform sworn to protect and serve,
Twists its purpose, begins to swerve.
Side by side with the shadowy trade,
A pact of corruption and honor betrayed.
Whispers rise of a political hand,
Guiding the rot in this hallowed land.
What leader steers us through seas so rough,
When the course they chart is crooked and tough?
The world looks on with pitying eyes,
Our paradise lost beneath endless lies.
From Nassau’s streets to Andros’ shore,
The weight of shame grows ever more.
For decades past, a festering wound,
Corruption deep, its darkness loomed.
How many deals in the dead of night
Stained our future, extinguished light?
Brave men and women, where are you now?
Will none rise up to make this vow:
“To cleanse the force, the halls of power,
And bring back justice in this dark hour?”
We cry for heroes, hearts true and pure,
To rebuild the trust we must endure.
Yet as the headlines shout despair,
We question if hope can find us there.
Where to now, oh Bahamas dear?
Your people weep, consumed by fear.
The tides must turn, the wrongs made right,
But who will lead in this endless night?
Will you bow to greed, to crime, to vice,
Or rise again, no matter the price?
The road is steep, the path unclear,
Yet courage must conquer, not disappear.
Let the guilty stand before the flame,
Their deeds exposed, their sins by name.
Let justice rise, unwavering and strong,
To right the crooked, to mend the wrong.
Oh Bahamas, your spirit is true,
A land reborn from skies so blue.
But first, the darkness must be faced,
And with resolve, it be erased.
Where to now? The answer we find
Lies not in power, but in heart and mind.
Stand tall, oh people, your land reclaim,
Together we’ll rise, unbowed by shame.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT