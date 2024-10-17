"Walk Away" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
When the storm clouds gather, dark and grim,
And the winds of chaos start to skim,
When tempers flare and voices rise,
Walk away from trouble, be wise.
Trouble whispers in the ear,
Draped in anger, cloaked in fear.
It lures with fire, bright and hot,
But peace is something trouble forgot.
In the heat of words that cut like knives,
In the moments when rage ignites our lives,
When fists are clenched and hearts grow cold,
Walk away from trouble, bold.
It takes more strength to calm the soul,
Than to let fury take control.
The path of fire is quick and steep,
But the price it takes is far too deep.
A broken heart, a shattered dream,
Regret that flows like a poisoned stream.
Violence only breeds more pain,
In a world where nothing’s left to gain.
Yet stepping back, with mindful grace,
Resets the tone, slows down the pace.
Not weakness, no, but wisdom true,
The bravest souls know what to do.
When anger’s echo fills the air,
And justice feels like it’s not fair,
Hold steady to the light inside,
For peace will be your greatest guide.
You see, the road to rage is fast,
But bridges burn that never last.
Words once spoken can’t be reclaimed,
And hands that strike bear forever shame.
But if you pause, and breathe, and think,
And step back from the edge’s brink,
You’ll see the power lies not in might,
But in choosing calm, in choosing right.
The world will call you to react,
To fight, to harm, to counteract.
But there’s a path, a wiser way,
That leaves the hurt for brighter day.
For walking from the jaws of strife,
Breathes peace into a troubled life.
It lets you stand, and still be free,
Untouched by rage, in dignity.
So when you feel the pull of war,
Remember what you're fighting for.
The strongest heart, the wiser mind,
Knows when to walk, leave strife behind.
Walk away from trouble, and in the end,
You’ll find your spirit starts to mend.
For peace, like water, heals the land,
And strength is found in an open hand.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT