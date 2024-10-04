Beneath the sky where stars collide,
I built my dreams on shifting sand.
The winds of fate, they gently glide,
And everything I held in hand,
Was fleeting, like the morning mist,
A kiss upon the ocean's tide,
A moment that could not persist,
No matter how I grasped or tried.
Easy come, and easy go,
Like blossoms on the breeze.
The world will turn, the rivers flow,
And carry what it sees.
I reached, I loved, I yearned to stay,
But time has taught me well:
What comes with ease can drift away,
Like echoes in a shell.
I watched the seasons paint the trees,
Each branch adorned with autumn's gold.
The leaves would fall with such soft ease,
Too delicate for me to hold.
I realized then, the dance of life,
Is more a sway than grasping tight,
To clutch too hard invites the strife
Of losing what we claim as right.
Easy come, and easy go,
A whisper on the wind.
The things we have, the things we know,
Are seldom meant to bind.
I tried to weave the threads of fate,
And make their pattern mine,
But life's design won’t tolerate,
A hold on what’s divine.
The more I chased, the more I found
That holding close can scar the skin.
To hold too tight will break the sound,
Of music that could once begin.
For life’s a song that’s meant to flow,
Not something caged or made to bow.
The freedom in the letting go,
That’s where true peace is found, somehow.
Easy come, and easy go,
Like waves upon the shore.
The tighter that you try to row,
The farther from the oar.
For joy, like sorrow, comes and fades,
A fleeting gift of light.
To cling to it’s to be afraid,
And miss the endless night.
I let my heart release its grip,
No longer straining to control,
The turning wheel, the shifting ship,
The weight upon my soul.
And in that space of letting be,
I found the treasures that I sought
Not gold or fame, but simple, free,
The beauty that cannot be bought.
Easy come, and easy go,
A mantra soft and sure.
The hardest thing is letting show,
The way we can endure.
To love and live, to laugh and cry,
To trust the flow and cease the strife,
This is the truth we can’t deny:
The ebb and flow of life.
So now I stand with open hands,
Unburdened by what may arrive.
The wind will shift, the sea expands,
But here I am, alive.
For what is life but fleeting joy?
A firework in a midnight sky,
To try to cage it will destroy,
The colors that we glorify.
Easy come, and easy go,
A lesson deeply learned.
For everything we come to know,
Is gently overturned.
What’s meant to stay will find its way,
And what must leave will fly.
The heart can sing in disarray,
And love will never die.