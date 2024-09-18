Promises Made, Promises Broken
I promised you the moon and stars,
A love untouched by time or scars.
With every word, a future bright,
But shadows crept to steal the light.
I swore to hold your heart with care,
Through storm and calm, always be there.
Yet winds of doubt began to blow,
And I let go what I couldn't show.
We danced in dreams we made as vows,
But dreams can fade, and so do hows.
The promises once sealed in gold,
Became the lies we left untold.
A whispered pledge, a fleeting glance,
A bond we thought would never chance.
But life unfolds in ways unclear,
And words once strong dissolve in fear.
You held my hand, believed the plea,
That I would be all you could see.
But promises, like fragile thread,
Unraveled fast, as truth misled.
The weight of words too much to bear,
I spoke of love, then left it there.
A shattered vow, an empty gaze,
Lost in a maze of broken praise.
Forgiveness sought, though hard to find,
When promises betray the mind.
For hearts that trusted in the sound,
Are left in pieces on the ground.
Yet even broken, vows can teach,
That promises may slip from reach.
But through the cracks, new truths can grow,
In promises we didn’t know.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT