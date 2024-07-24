"Tropic Cultural Festival" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Bahamas Goombay Festival Fun
In the heart of summer's vibrant glow,
The Bahamas comes alive, you know,
With Goombay rhythms, a joyous spree,
A festival of rich history.
Since '71, a story began,
A celebration of this island land,
With culture deep and heritage bright,
The Goombay Festival takes its flight.
Across the islands, it spreads its cheer,
From Nassau to Abaco, far and near,
Even Miami feels its beat,
As Bahamian culture fills the street.
Junkanoo groups with drums in hand,
Rake 'n' scrape rhythms that are so grand,
Dancers sway in vibrant hues,
To island music, old and new.
Arts and crafts, a dazzling array,
Skill and talent on display,
Handmade treasures, local flair,
Each piece crafted with such care.
The aroma of food fills the air,
Conch fritters, fried fish beyond compare,
Peas 'n' rice, a taste delight,
Feasts to savor, day and night.
Families gather, smiles abound,
Natives, tourists, joy unbound,
Laughter echoes, spirits high,
Underneath the Bahamian sky.
So as the festival's end draws near,
We cherish moments, hold them dear,
And promise to return once more,
To the Goombay Festival's welcoming shore.
Experience the magic, year by year,
Join the celebration, feel the cheer,
For the Goombay spirit never fades,
In Bahamian hearts, it forever stays.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT