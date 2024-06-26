Nassau Rock - Bahamian Made Movie

"Nassau Rock" - Movie Poster
Nassau Rock - After a long anticipated wait, Streetlight Studios proudly presents Bahamian history in the making! Come join us Thursday, July 11th, 2024 for the premiere of Nassau Rock!
Celebrate with us this historic moment in Bahamian entertainment!
The film is rated A for all ages!
Nassau Rock centers around the lives of three young Bahamian teenagers that are entrusted with legendary golden armors yielding incredible superpowers! With it, they must defend their island from evil and protect the archipelago jewel.
Come experience it on the big screen at Fusion Superplex located Gladstone Rd., Nassau, Bahamas.
