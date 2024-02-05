Crime in The Bahamas
In the Bahamas, where sunsets once gleamed,
Now shadows dance in a crime-ridden dream.
Homicides echo in the island breeze,
A tale of sorrow that no one can appease.
Murders and violence stain the sandy shore,
Tourists beware, travel advisories implore.
Through corruption's grasp, justice slips away,
A failed prison system where hope goes astray.
Rehabilitation lost in the prison's despair,
As a failing judiciary adds to the despair.
Poverty's grip tightens, a breeding ground for crime,
The cost of living soaring, pushing the innocent to climb.
©A. Derek Catalano - ChatGPT