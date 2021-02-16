Pages
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Weather Change
Western Esplanade Beach, Nassau, Bahamas. ⒸA. Derek Catalano
Was parked eating lunch. It was a cloudy, windy day.
Samsung S9+
. Hand held , no tripod. Sitting in the car shooting through open window. Single shot video clip.
at
February 16, 2021
