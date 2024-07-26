 Tropic Eve

In a tranquil tropic's warm embrace,
A full moon rises with gentle grace.
Over a calm, still sea it gleams,
A paradise in summer's dreams.
Twinkling stars in the velvet night,
Moonlight's dance, so pure, so bright.
Reflecting off the sandy shore,
White grains gleam, they yearn for more.
Coconut trees in silent rows,
Flowers in bloom, the coastline glows.
A balmy breeze begins to play,
Clouds drift in a moonlit ballet.
Soft, gentle waves kiss the land,
A lullaby from nature’s hand.
A lonely sailboat on the brink,
Anchored, waiting, dawn to drink.
Seagulls roost, their day's work done,
In nests they dream of rising sun.
Sand crabs snug in burrows deep,
In sandy beds they softly sleep.
Tropical fish in coral rest,
Safe from predators on a quest.
Nighttime hunters cruise the deep,
In the reefs, calm dreams keep.
Nature's balance, a sight to see,
Every part in harmony.
We must care for sea and earth,
For future's joy and nature's worth.
In this paradise, serene and grand,
We hold tomorrow in our hands.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT