"Happy Family" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Take Pride in Your Children
Take pride in your children, for they are the seeds,
Sown in the garden where love meets their needs.
Nurtured with patience, their roots find their place,
Grounded in kindness, they bloom in their space.
Their first timid steps, a wobble, a fall,
A glance in your eyes can mean more than it all.
For the whispers of praise, the gleam of your pride,
Are the winds that will carry their dreams far and wide.
Take pride in their questions, the "why" and the "how,"
The way their imaginations take flight even now.
For a curious mind is a treasure untold,
A spark of the future, a glimpse of pure gold.
Celebrate their small victories, each tiny win,
The moments where courage breaks through from within.
For every "I did it!" and "Look what I've made!"
Is a step toward the person they're meant to parade.
Speak words of encouragement, loud and sincere,
Let them know that you'll always be near.
For the world may be harsh, but your voice can be balm,
The anchor that keeps their hearts steady and calm.
Take pride in their struggles, their trials, their tears,
For each one is a lesson to carry through years.
With your guidance, they'll learn that to stumble is fine,
As long as they rise and continue to shine.
Marvel at their talents, the skills they refine,
The laughter, the art, or the climb they design.
Let them see that their efforts are worthy of note,
That their dreams are the stars on which they can float.
Take pride in their kindness, the way that they care,
The smiles they bestow, the burdens they bear.
For the hearts they will touch and the lives they’ll inspire
Are the fruits of the love that you’ve helped them acquire.
Let your pride be the mirror in which they can see,
Reflections of hope, of what they can be.
For a child with belief in their gifts and their worth
Is a beacon of light, a treasure to Earth.
Take pride in their voices, the words they will say,
The wisdom they'll gather, the truths they'll convey.
They will stand in the world, as tall as the sky,
Because someone once taught them it’s safe to try.
Celebrate their accomplishments, big and small,
Their journey of growth, their rise after a fall.
And know as they flourish, as they soar and they roam,
Your pride is the foundation they’ll always call home.
For the love you invest, the belief you impart,
Will carry them forward, will dwell in their heart.
Take pride in your children, your legacy’s flame,
For they are your story, your gift, your name.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
