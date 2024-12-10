"Joe Monks Wall" - AI and photo composite image.
©A. Derek Catalano
I acquired a framed, original Joe Monks painting, entitled "Painted by Joseph Weaver 1984". It's a scene of Rawson Square, downtown Bay St., showing the parliamentary buildings and canons along each side of the Queen Victoria statue. Dimensions: 24in W x 23in H. It's done on wood with many different unknown mediums. House paint, pastels, oils, inks? Whatever, it is a fantastic piece of art and history.
So who was Joe Monks?
So who was Joe Monks?
Here is a good write-up about Joseph "Joe Monks" Weaver highlighting a few of his works at an exhibition at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) in 2019 with a biography.
This is a great video production of Joe Monks live at one of his exhibitions in 1993 with an introduction by Bahamian artist Jackson Burnside. Joe is also a very good harmonica player and the video starts with a performance by him. He does a little singing and dancing too.
Related video: Joe Monks at the B.A.G. March 27, 1993