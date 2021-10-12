Pages
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Chillin' on West Hill St.
"West Hill Colours" ©A. Derek Catalano
West Hill St., Nassau, Bahamas. A restaurant with colourful outdoor seating with seats that glide back and forth.
"Chillin' Spot" ©A. Derek Catalano
A place to chill. West Hill St., Nassau, Bahamas.
October 12, 2021
Architecture
Nassau
New Providence
Photos
Places
Tourist Attractions
