Give It Your All
Stand tall, be bold, don’t cower in fright,
The road to success is lit by your light.
Ambition burns bright, a fire untamed,
A beacon of hope, unshaken, unnamed.
Aspiration whispers, a call from the deep,
Dreams that are yours and yours to keep.
No mountain too high, no ocean too wide,
When courage and heart are your trusted guide.
Motivation fuels the steps that you take,
A force unrelenting, a thirst you can't fake.
Set forth your goals, define your aims,
With steady resolve, through trials and flames.
To pursue what you love, to chase the grand dream,
Requires a plan, both precise and supreme.
Thought into action, and action to stride,
Through failure and doubt, stay strong with pride.
Progress is steady, though slow it may seem,
Each step is a brick in the bridge to your dream.
Forward, upward, onward you go,
The seeds of success in effort you sow.
Obstacles rise, as they always will,
But courage will conquer, resilience instill.
Overcome the darkness, break through the wall,
Fearless and steadfast, give it your all.
Achieve with passion, accomplish with grace,
Let hardship and struggle carve out your place.
For those who persist, who stand strong and fight,
Find glory and triumph bathed in the light.
Success isn’t given, it’s earned with sweat,
With effort, with faith, with no regret.
So rise with the sun, answer the call,
Face life with courage—and give it your all.