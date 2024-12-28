"Life is Fragile" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Life is Fragile
Life is fragile, like a crystal sphere,
Delicate, transparent, yet dazzlingly clear.
Balanced on the precipice of fleeting time,
A masterpiece of rhythm, reason, and rhyme.
Each heartbeat echoes in the chambered deep,
A whispered promise we strive to keep.
Yet, with every breath that graces the air,
Lingers the knowledge of moments rare.
A fragile thread weaves the fabric of days,
Unraveling slowly in mysterious ways.
The dawn greets us with its golden glow,
Yet shadows linger where night must go.
The bloom of youth, a flower so bright,
Wilts with the passage of endless night.
And though roots anchor deep in the soil of care,
Storms remind us how little is fair.
A child’s laughter, pure and free,
Carries the weight of eternity.
For in each giggle, hope resides,
Yet sorrow watches with patient eyes.
Life’s fragility, a paradox grand,
Holds the universe within its hand.
It teeters, sways, yet somehow stands,
Guided by forces no mind understands.
We hoard our days like coins of gold,
Trying to shield them from growing old.
But time’s relentless, unyielding tide
Dissolves the treasures we try to hide.
A fragile mind can dream and soar,
But even the sturdiest soul grows sore.
With each stumble, crack, or fall,
We learn the cost of it all.
Yet beauty blooms in the fleeting hour,
In a tender kiss, in the petals of a flower.
What is fragile, precious, or rare,
Begs to be cherished, handled with care.
A mountain stands where shadows creep,
But even mountains one day sleep.
The earth itself bears fragile seams,
Shaped and shifted by restless dreams.
So let us walk with gentle feet,
Aware that life is bittersweet.
Hold hands tightly, embrace the light,
For the fragile glow can banish the night.
Though life may fracture, break, or bend,
Its fragile grace can still transcend.
A single moment can birth a spark,
Illuminating the deepest dark.
Life is fragile, yet strong in its way,
A paradox living day by day.
Handle it wisely, with love and care,
For its fleeting beauty is beyond compare.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT