Bahamian 12 Days of Christmas
My true love sent to me:
1. A costume to rush on Bay St. - (To wear in the Junkanoo Parade)
2. Two cowbells - (To shake in the Junkanoo Parade)
3. Three bugles - (To blow in the Junkanoo Parade)
4. Four whistles - (To blow in the Junkanoo Parade)
5. Five goat skin drums - (To beat in the Junkanoo Parade)
6. Six Junkanooers - (Junkanoo Parade members)
7. Seven boil fish - (Native dish)
8. Eight Johnny Cake - (To eat with the boil fish)
9. Nine Blue Marlins - (1 Blue Marlin Bahamian money/note = $100)
10. Ten Christmas Carols
11. Eleven Choirs singing
12. Twelve church bells ringing