The Promise of Opportunity
Opportunity knocks on doors in the night,
A quiet whisper, a flicker of light,
It’s the hand held out for the climb ahead,
The chance to rise from the life we’ve led.
In every person, it plants a seed,
A spark of courage, a chance to lead.
When you see it there, don’t let it pass;
Grasp it firmly, make it last.
For those who dare to reach, to try,
Will grow like trees, will rise and fly.
A soul empowered, a heart made whole—
Opportunity shapes the life, the goal.
To Those Who Fear the Unknown Road
Fear may tell you to step away,
To stay in the warmth, to keep at bay,
But only those who dare to explore
Will find new worlds, unseen before.
Look past the shadows, past the doubt,
For opportunity hides, waiting to shout:
“Come forth with strength, take a stride,
In every challenge, gifts reside.
Success lies hidden in the test,
A life transformed, at its best.”
With each step you gain, with each dream you strive,
You grow stronger, more truly alive.
The Power to Build a Nation Bold
Imagine a world where all could see
The doors that lead to prosperity—
A place where every heart is free
To dream of what they wish to be.
For every child, a boundless sky,
Where dreams are nurtured, lifted high.
No gift reserved for the lucky few,
But open hands for the many, too.
Imagine a land where everyone knows
The power to learn, to see, to grow.
In giving each person their rightful chance,
We set the stage for the world’s advance.
For When We Lift, We All Rise Higher
A chance for one is a chance for all,
To rise, to stand, to never fall.
The strength of nations lies within
The paths they clear, the way they begin.
When each has a place to shine, to thrive,
Our shared potential comes alive.
Opportunity, then, is a seed we sow,
A path to the future where all can grow.
A better world, a brighter shore,
Built on foundations evermore.
From the city streets to the fields afar,
Each life, each dream, a guiding star.
So Stand, Be Brave, and Open the Door
The call is clear, the time is now—
To build a world that will allow
Each heart to hope, each soul to strive,
To seize the chance, to come alive.
Let no one’s potential fall unseen;
In everyone, a path serene.
So lift your voice, make the pledge,
A promise bound by every edge:
To shape a future just and free,
A land of endless possibility.
For when we nurture all we can be,
We find in each other true prosperity.
Opportunity—swift, fleeting, pure,
It leads to greatness, strong and sure.
Take your moment, give it weight;
In your hands, the power to create.
And as we rise, together we’ll see
A future bright for you and me.