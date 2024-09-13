"In Da Shack" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Getting Ready For Junkanoo
The time is drawing near, the countdown is on,
Preparing for Junkanoo from dusk until dawn.
In the shacks they gather, with joy in their eyes,
Building their pieces under moonlit skies.
From concept to structure, the work begins,
Shaping with cardboard, as the vision spins.
Crepe paper in colors so bright and bold,
Each creation a marvel, a story untold.
Feathers, glitter, mirrors that gleam,
Rhinestones and sequins add light to the theme.
Sculpted with foam or papier-mâché,
Airbrushed with hues that take breath away.
Dancers design their costumes with care,
Sticking to themes with style and flair.
Each stitch and trim, each bead in place,
To match the rhythm they'll soon embrace.
The musicians pound on the goat skin drums,
While cowbells and horns in harmony hum.
In parks they practice, a melody grows,
As whistles pierce where the sea breeze blows.
Dancers rehearse till their moves are aligned,
A flawless routine, every step in time.
Each motion precise, each turn with grace,
Their energy building for the coming race.
But the joy in preparation cannot be denied,
As thrilling as the parade where cultures collide.
For in the shacks, the spirit's alive,
In the heart of creation, Junkanoo thrives.
And on Boxing Day, the streets come alive,
A cultural force, a vibrant drive.
Junkanoo explodes in a radiant display,
As The Bahamas celebrates in a grand array.
In the rush and the dance, we all take part,
But it's the journey, too, that fills our heart.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
