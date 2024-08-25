"Kindness in the Cold" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
A Kindness in the Cold
In a world where winds are sharp as knives,
I walk a path where darkness thrives,
The ground beneath, a bed of ice,
Yet still, I try to be so nice.
The air is bitter, hearts are cold,
And kindness feels a tale retold,
A story whispered, lost to time,
In a world that turns on cruel rhyme.
But in this frost, I plant a seed,
Of warmth, of hope, of gentle deed,
A smile that breaks the winter’s hold,
A touch that turns the harsh to gold.
Though shadows press, I stand my ground,
A quiet strength in kindness found,
For even in this endless night,
A spark of good can still burn bright.
So I’ll endure the freezing storm,
And in my heart keep kindness warm,
For in this cold, cruel world we roam,
A gentle soul can still find home.