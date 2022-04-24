"Peace of Mind" ©Christopher Catalano. 2022
My son Chris shot a nice pic of this beautiful yacht off the coast of Nassau, Bahamas. He used his DJI Mini 2 Ultralight Drone. Chris was standing on shore on Nassau while flying his drone to this yacht which was at least a mile away on the sea. You can view the Baha Mar Resort at Cable Beach in the distance.
The pic was chosen for an ad in the Bahamasair In-Flight airline magazine. Congrats son.
Chris is the Social Media Co-ordinator at JS Johnson Insurance Co, Nassau, Bahamas. He loves his job. 😊