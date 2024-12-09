©A. Derek Catalano
One Day Will Be Your Day
In the shadows where dreams seem to fade,
Where echoes of doubt in your mind are replayed,
In the quiet despair of the longest night,
A whisper begins: "One day, you'll ignite."
Through the thorns of setbacks that claw at your feet,
Through storms where the heartache and hopelessness meet,
You stumble, you falter, you fall to the ground,
Yet strength stirs within you, a force yet unbound.
One day, you’ll rise with the dawn in your eyes,
Every scar will have stories of battles survived.
The tears that once streamed, like rivers of pain,
Will nourish the soil where your courage remains.
The world may not see what lies deep in your core,
But within, there’s a flame, an unquenchable roar.
You’re forged in the furnace where champions are made,
Polished by struggle, by shadows and shade.
For every rejection, for every defeat,
A lesson embeds in the beat of your feet.
With grit, you advance through each weary mile,
Building your kingdom of sweat and of trial.
In moments of darkness, when hope feels absurd,
Remember the promise of that whispered word:
"Persevere, hold on — the dawn’s on its way,
For out of this night, you will carve out your day."
You are not broken, nor lost in this fight,
You are gathering strength to become the light.
A light that will pierce through the walls of the gloom,
Turning your struggle to blossoms of bloom.
One day will come when the world stands still,
Marveling at the heights you have dared to fulfill.
With heads lifted high and applause in the air,
They'll speak of your story, your pain, and your flair.
Your toil will be honored, your name sung in praise,
The world will acknowledge the path that you’ve blazed.
Medals unseen, woven deep in your soul,
Will shine brighter than diamonds or treasures of gold.
For greatness awaits not the timid, the meek,
But the brave-hearted dreamers, determined to seek.
So rise through the rubble, the scars, and the rain,
For victory's edge is just past the pain.
One day will be yours, your chapter will turn,
The fires of failure will cease to burn.
You’ll stand in your glory, unyielding and proud,
A beacon of hope to a thunderstruck crowd.
And in that sweet moment of triumph, you’ll know,
That all of the darkness was part of the glow.
So never give up, let your will pave the way,
For soon, my dear dreamer — one day will be your day.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT