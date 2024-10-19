Don’t Keep Bad Company
The sun is bright, but clouds may creep,
Not every friend is meant to keep.
The world is vast, with many faces,
Some lead to light, some darkened places.
Be wary of the mask they wear,
The charming smile, the vacant stare.
A handshake firm, but void of soul,
Can chip away and take its toll.
The voices soft, the words they spin,
May coax you gently to let them in.
But hidden shadows dwell inside,
A festering wound beneath the pride.
A heart that's pure is easily swayed,
In friendship’s name, it is betrayed.
For not all laughter holds true glee,
And not all eyes are what they seem to be.
They’ll draw you near with promises sweet,
But watch the ground beneath your feet.
One step too close, and you might fall,
Ensnared by their deceitful call.
A friend in name, but foe in deed,
Who whispers lies to stoke their greed.
Who plants the seeds of doubt and fear,
And turns your joy to something mere.
So be the guardian of your soul,
In choosing friends, you have control.
For company, both good and bad,
Shapes every path you’ve ever had.
Seek the Honest Heart
Seek not the ones who speak in vain,
Who only seek their personal gain.
But find the hearts that beat in rhyme,
With love that grows and stands through time.
A friend is more than just a face,
They stand with you through every race.
They’ll hold you up when you are weak,
Their silence stronger than words they speak.
Their laughter rings in moments pure,
Their counsel wise, their motives sure.
With honesty, they shine so bright,
They lead you to the path of light.
The Price of Bad Company
Yet if you tread where shadows crawl,
Where selfish souls and whispers fall,
You’ll lose yourself in twisted lies,
Beneath the weight of darkened skies.
They’ll lead you where the night is long,
Convince you right is merely wrong.
Each step you take, a deeper sin,
They drag you far from where you’ve been.
Your mind becomes a stormy sea,
Confusion, doubt, no clarity.
For bad company shapes the mind,
It leaves you broken, cold, confined.
Their presence saps your strength away,
In subtle ways, they make you sway.
And soon you find you're not the same,
A shadow dancing in their game.
The Light of Good Companions
But in the light, the truth will show,
The ones who help you truly grow.
They lift you up, they show the way,
Their kindness brighter than the day.
Their friendship is a gift you hold,
More precious far than shining gold.
They’ll walk with you through every storm,
Their loyalty keeps your heart warm.
So choose with care the ones you trust,
For some will grind your heart to dust.
But others will, with love, inspire,
And help you rise, lift you higher.
The Final Choice
In life, the path is yours to tread,
To guard your heart, protect your head.
The friends you choose, the ones you keep,
Will lift you high, or drag you deep.
So when the world around you sings,
Of shallow bonds and fleeting things,
Remember this: your soul is free,
But shaped by those who walk with thee.
Don’t keep bad company, my friend,
For they will bend you to their end.
But keep the good ones close and near,
And they will fill your life with cheer.
For in the end, when all is done,
The friends you’ve walked with, one by one,
Will mark the story of your days—
So choose with care, and guard your ways.
Epilogue: The Ripple of Friendship
A single soul can bend the tide,
Can make you falter or provide
The strength to rise, to stand your ground,
To hear the truth when none’s around.
Each bond you form, a thread of life,
Can weave you peace or endless strife.
For friendship is no passing thing,
It carves the song you choose to sing.
So hold fast to the ones who stay,
When winds are rough, when skies are gray.
And let go of those who bring you harm,
Who strip away your inner charm.
Don’t keep bad company, be wise,
For they can dim your brightest skies.
Instead, find those who help you see
The best of life, and all you’ll be.