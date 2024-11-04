©A. Derek Catalano
Learn to Let Go
When love comes softly, like a morning breeze,
We cling to its promise, hope it will ease
The heart's quiet ache, the soul's gentle cries,
The dreams once folded beneath starless skies.
We see the future in the eyes we adore,
As if love could be time, and hold us evermore.
But love, like rivers, flows on and away,
Bending and twisting, no mind to stay.
Its edges wear thin with each rushing tide,
And sometimes the flow turns cold, and wide.
Sometimes love is a lesson, a tear, a scar,
A quiet reminder of who we are.
You cannot grip water, nor hold back the sea;
Love is its own wild entity.
It dances for a time, then moves on alone,
Leaving you standing, trembling to the bone.
Yet there's beauty in endings, though hard to see—
It's the heart's gentle art of setting free.
Let go of the words, the whispers you kept,
The promises made, the nights you wept.
Let go of the laughter, the hopes built on sand;
For castles can crumble, despite careful hands.
Release what was golden, and what was gray;
Life’s gentle hand will show you the way.
It’s not weakness to cry, or to feel the ache
That love’s departure often does make.
But strength isn’t in clinging, fists tightly bound;
It's in knowing when to stand on your own, unbound.
It’s the power to breathe in the chill of goodbyes,
To walk through the night with unclouded eyes.
Remember the beauty, let memory fade,
For love in its leaving does not betray.
It’s a teacher, a guide, a star burning bright,
Showing the soul its own path, its own light.
Some journeys aren’t shared, no matter the start—
Sometimes we are meant to walk them apart.
So loosen your grasp, though it may sting,
Set free the weight, let your own heart sing.
You cannot carry forever the pain,
Or watch love’s ghost come back again.
The world awaits with its arms open wide,
A new dawn, a fresh road, your next great stride.
In learning to let go, you truly embrace
The gift of love, its power, its grace.
For love, though fleeting, leaves something behind—
A wiser heart, a liberated mind.
Learn to let go, and you’ll come to find
That love, even lost, is not left behind.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT