Freedom of Choice
In the land where turquoise meets the sky,
The Bahamas shines, her flag held high.
A nation built on hope and dreams,
Where freedom flows in endless streams.
On shores kissed by the sun’s embrace,
Lies more than beauty in this place.
For here, the spirit of a people rise,
With voices bold, beneath bright skies.
Freedom of choice, a precious gift,
Like winds that through the islands drift.
Not born of ease, but battles fought,
By those who dared, by those who sought.
From Nassau’s streets to Inagua’s seas,
The right to choose runs through the breeze.
To speak, to vote, to dream, to be,
To shape their own democracy.
The Path to Sovereignty
In 1973, the path was clear,
The Bahamian people stood without fear.
Independence called, and they replied,
With hope, with pride, they opened wide
The door to choices, long denied,
And with their voices, they did decide.
No longer ruled by distant hands,
They crafted laws to guide their lands.
A Constitution strong and bright,
To safeguard every sacred right.
To choose their leaders, to chart their course,
Without restraint, without remorse.
The people’s will, the country’s force,
Their voices heard, without recourse.
The Right to Dream
In every settlement and town,
From Andros, Bimini, to Harbour’s crown,
The right to dream was firmly sown,
In every heart, the seed was grown.
For freedom means to lift one’s gaze,
To seek new paths, in endless ways.
To build a life, to find one’s truth,
To blaze a trail from early youth.
In schools, the children learn to ask,
To challenge, question every task.
For choice is nurtured in the mind,
In every thought, in all they find.
No ceiling fixed, no boundary tight,
The choice to soar, to touch new heights.
In every craft, in every trade,
The power to choose is never swayed.
The Fight for Equality
Yet freedom’s road is never straight,
For choice must battle fear and hate.
The women’s march, the workers’ strike,
All fought for choices, equal rights.
Through trials, struggles, each test passed,
The Bahamian spirit held steadfast.
For every voice that’s raised and strong,
In freedom’s song, they all belong.
The right to love, the right to stand,
To claim one’s place upon the land.
To say “I am,” with head held high,
To seize the stars that light the sky.
The Voices of the People
Freedom is heard in every tone,
From Parliament’s halls to the humble home.
The right to speak, to say what’s true,
No single voice, but the many hues.
In every ballot cast with care,
In every dream the people share.
The voice of one, the voice of all,
In every rise, in every fall.
For choice is sacred, deeply sown,
It grows in freedom’s fertile loam.
The power to choose is never small,
For in each choice, we claim it all.
The Future We Shape
And now, the future waits, untold,
With choices new, both brave and bold.
In every hand, the power lies,
To lift, to build, to reach the skies.
For freedom never stands alone,
In every heart, it’s brightly shown.
The right to choose, the right to lead,
To plant tomorrow’s precious seed.
In times of change, in moments dire,
The Bahamian flame burns bright with fire.
For choice is freedom’s beating heart,
It is the whole, it is the start.
A Promise to Keep
So, in this land of endless blue,
The right to choose is always true.
For every daughter, every son,
This freedom fight is never done.
We choose our path, our voice, our way,
To shape the dawn of each new day.
With heads held high, with voices clear,
We claim our future, year by year.
Freedom of choice, our banner flies,
Beneath Bahamian, boundless skies.
With every choice, our spirits rise,
In freedom’s name, we realize.