At the Ferry Dock

"Ferry Arrives" - ©A. Derek Catalano
Jet ski operators returning and scooting around Nassau Harbour after a day out renting jet skis to tourists. Samsung S9+. - ©A. Derek Catalano
View of Nassau Harbour from the ferry dock. That's Nassau across the water. The dock is on a very small cay called Potter's Cay. The bridge to the right leads from Nassau to Paradise Island. - ©A. Derek Catalano
Went to the ferry dock today to pick up my son and his family. They took a weekend trip to Harbour Island. The ride takes two and a half hours. Comfortable cushioned seating and air-conditioned. - ©A. Derek Catalano