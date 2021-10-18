Pages
Monday, October 18, 2021
Balcony House
"Balcony House" ©A. Derek Catalano
An historic 18th century, loyalist style home. Now a museum. I will upload another with the sun facing the front but the sun flare still makes for an interesting shot. Market St., downtown Nassau, Bahamas.
October 18, 2021
Architecture
History
Nassau
New Providence
Photos
Places
Tourist Attractions
