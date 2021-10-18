Monday, October 18, 2021

Balcony House

 
Pink, wooden, colonial style two storey house.

"Balcony House" ©A. Derek Catalano

An historic 18th century, loyalist style home. Now a museum. I will upload another with the sun facing the front but the sun flare still makes for an interesting shot.  Market St., downtown Nassau, Bahamas.
