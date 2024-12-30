" The Bahamas National Junkanoo Stadium Concept" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
My architectural design concept for The Bahamas National Junkanoo Stadium.
1/2 mile long.
Junkanoo groups enter one end, exit other end.
One group at a time.
One run only.
Awesome acoustics.
Air-conditioned.
Huge parking areas.
Wide center pathway for groups.
Seating on either side with padded bleachers.
Protects patrons, groups and costumes from weather.
Seats 50,000 spectators.
This architectural design concept ©A. Derek Catalano 2023.
