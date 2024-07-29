Current Off Again
In the Bahamas, summer's here once more,
Old infrastructure groans, can't take the power load's roar.
Fan and A/C off, sweat pours like a fall,
No relief from the heat, no comfort at all.
Fanning myself with a folded news sheet,
Only makes me hotter, can't beat the heat.
Step outside for a breeze, but none's blowing by,
I want to shout curses at the unrelenting sky.
No more data on my phone, Wi-Fi's gone,
Feel like I've lost touch with the world, living in the dark ages, withdrawn.
Phone just died from flashlight's bright glow,
Can't charge it up, no power to show.
Trying to stay positive, chat with family to pass time,
But end up rowing 'bout BPL and the government's climb.
Dinner by candlelight, nearly caught the curtain on fire,
Almost burned down the house, the situation's dire.
Pray for strength to survive the night,
Through the hard torture, no respite in sight.
Trying to sleep, but mosquitoes swarm near,
Buzzing in my ear, biting my foot, oh dear!
Electricity comes back, but now it's dawn,
Time to get up, get ready for work, I'm worn.
Year after year, the problem remains,
No government fixes it, despite the claims.
The people have suffered for a long, long while,
Can't take it anymore, yet we manage with a smile.
Promises made, but improvements never sustain,
Bet next summer, it'll be the same old refrain.