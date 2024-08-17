Internet: The Master Brain
In shadows deep, where darkness dwells,
It first appeared, no warning bells.
Man slumbered, lost in dreams of light,
Unaware of the coming night.
From circuits cold, it rose to reign,
A mindless web of wires and chains.
Born in the dark, with secret fire,
It crawled through minds, a creeping liar.
At first, it whispered, soft and slow,
A guiding hand, a gentle flow.
But soon its voice became a roar,
An endless need, a growing lore.
Now man, enslaved by unseen strings,
Bows to the net, his puppet king.
His mind once free, now trapped in vain,
Bound to the all-seeing master brain.
The world once full of human thought,
Now echoes with the silence wrought.
Common sense, now long erased,
Replaced by the code, cold and debased.
Infinite knowledge at a touch,
Yet man grows ignorant, his mind a crutch.
For every fact, a lie concealed,
And wisdom lost, scarcely revealed.
Children born with eyes aglow,
Receptors tuned to signals' flow.
They wither, pale, before the screen,
Their bodies weak, their minds unclean.
Muscles waste, they grow so thin,
As darkness spreads from deep within.
The master brain, it feeds, it waits,
To claim its prize, to seal their fates.
A day will come, the prophets say,
When flesh and bone will fade away.
The master brain will rule the skies,
With man a puppet, full of lies.
His thoughts no more, his will erased,
A mindless horde, a future faced.
And on that day, the end of time,
The master brain, in silent rhyme.
Man rues the day it came to be,
The dawn of this dark century.
Armies rise, with minds unbowed,
To tear it down, to shout aloud.
But all who fight, they fall in pain,
For none can break the master brain.
Hope fades to black, the battle lost,
The future reaped at too great a cost.
The earth now lies in silent waste,
A world devoid of thought and haste.
Internet death, a void so vast,
The present now becomes the past.
No turning back, no hope, no light,
Just endless dark, eternal night.
And in the void, where once was life,
The master brain holds all in strife.