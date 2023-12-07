"To the Festival" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
_______________________________
The Lucayans of The Bahamas
In the azure seas where the trade winds play,
Where sun-kissed waves dance, in a rhythmic ballet,
Lies a land of enchantment, a tropical embrace,
The Bahamas, where Lucayans left their trace.
In ages past, beneath the Caribbean sun,
The Lucayans thrived, a people second to none.
In archipelagic beauty, their home did unfold,
A haven of coral, where stories were told.
On sandy shores, 'neath coconut palms' sway,
The Lucayans sang, their voices in a coastal ballet.
They wove tales in seashells, whispered in the breeze,
Chronicles of a people, harmonized with the seas.
With skilled hands, they fashioned the Arawak's art,
Pottery and carvings, a testament from the heart.
In the shelter of isles, where the sea meets the sky,
The Lucayans lived, in harmony with the tide.
Yet history unfolds with a fateful design,
As European sails dotted the horizon line.
Columbus arrived, and the world turned a page,
The Lucayans met change in a tempestuous stage.
In the shadow of conquest, a people dispersed,
The Lucayans faded, their culture immersed.
But in the whispers of palm trees and ocean spray,
Their spirit endures, a legacy here to stay.
For the Bahamas, in sunsets and tides,
Carries the echo of Lucayan strides.
In the heartbeat of waves, their memory persists,
The Lucayans' tale, in the sea mist, exists.
By ©A. Derek Catalano using ChatGPT AI