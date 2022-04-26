"Obeah Bones Necklace" ©A. Derek Catalano
I made this on the weekend. A birthday present to myself. :)
I cast a spell on it. It wards off evil spirits.
Let turkey wing bones dry out for 4 months.
Cut into 1 inch sections with fine toothed hacksaw blade.
Sand only the edges of the bones with fine grit sandpaper.
Seal with a coat of clear nail polish.
Assembled with nylon fishing line, black glass beads and green wooden beads.