Thursday, March 4, 2021
Cenotaph in Garden of Remembrance
"Cenotaph in Garden of Remembrance" ⒸA. Derek Catalano
The Cenotaph located in the Garden of Remembrance, Parliament St., downtown Nassau, Bahamas. This monument is a memorial to Bahamians who lost their lives in World Wars I and II.
March 04, 2021
Architecture
History
Nassau
New Providence
Photos
Things
