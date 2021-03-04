Thursday, March 4, 2021

Cenotaph in Garden of Remembrance

 
Cenotaph in Garden of Remembrance

"Cenotaph in Garden of Remembrance" ⒸA. Derek Catalano

The Cenotaph located in the Garden of Remembrance, Parliament St., downtown Nassau, Bahamas. This monument is a memorial to Bahamians who lost their lives in World Wars I and II.
