James Julius Catalyn, OBE (1940–2018)
The Conscience of the Bahamian Stage: The Life and Legacy of James Julius Catalyn, OBE
James Julius Catalyn, OBE (1940–2018) stands as one of the foremost architects of modern Bahamian theatre, dialect poetry, and cultural preservation. Through decades of stage revues, television broadcasts, and literary works, he championed the legitimacy of the Bahamian vernacular—which he famously termed "Bahamianese"—and challenged his fellow citizens to examine their social habits, politics, and identity through the mirror of satire.
Early Life and Formative Influences
Born on January 6, 1940, in "The Pond"—a historic neighborhood off East Shirley Street near St. Matthew’s Parish in Nassau—to Theresa Elizabeth Major (formerly of Roses, Long Island), James Catalyn grew up immersed in community life. As he recalled in later interviews, his theatrical instincts were sparked early by the rich calendar of church concerts, youth group performances, and schoolroom recitals hosted at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Ebenezer Methodist Church, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, and the Salvation Army.
His formal exposure to dramatic literature began with heavy doses of William Shakespeare at school, before expanding into the vibrant mid-century Nassau theatre scene:
Local Theatre Groups: He watched and learned from the Nassau Players at the Dundas Civic Centre, the Nassau Operatic Society at Kirk Hall, and the expatriate-led Friends of the Bahamas.
Mentorship and Training: Catalyn joined the Bahama Drama Circle (which initially rehearsed in the Wesley Methodist Church schoolroom before moving to the Dundas, where cast members famously had to borrow chairs for audiences). He studied under foundational Bahamian cultural figures Meta Davis Cumberbatch and B.E.A. Saunders, as well as through the University of the West Indies (UWI) Extra-Mural Department.
International Exposure in Chicago: While working in Chicago with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Catalyn sharpened his craft at The Sammy Dyer School of Theatre and Stage One. In August 1968, he made his international stage debut performing in Li'l Abner at Chicago’s Harper's Court Theatre alongside Mrs. Shirley Hall Bass and the National Dance School.
It was also in Chicago, around age 16, that Catalyn’s literary voice underwent a decisive shift. After writing poems about oak trees and foreign landscapes, fellow Bahamian writer Jeannie Thompson challenged him: "Do we have these things in The Bahamas? What do you know about these things? You should write about what you know." Catalyn took the advice to heart, abandoning imitative European imagery to ground his writing entirely in Bahamian soil.
"Guard Our Heritage! Speak Bahamianese!"
Catalyn’s most enduring contribution to Bahamian letters and linguistics was his unapologetic elevation of the local dialect. At a time when standard British English was treated as the sole language of serious art and respectable society, Catalyn codified and celebrated "Bahamianese" on stage, in print, and on television.
His personal motto served as a cultural manifesto:
"Guard Our Heritage!! Speak Bahamianese! Use English Only When Necessary!"
Bahamianese
Is some words gern roun' dis nation
Somma us is afraid to say
We tink e would lower we life station
Sayin' tings der Bahamian way.
If cuteness was termed a disease
Mos' Bahamians would catch um, I know
Cause in our minds we mus' please
People from places we don' even know.
We radios don' wan' acknowledge
Dat Bahamianese is der ting
An' dey get yer more confuse up
Pronouncin' words soundin' like American.
We tounge already done tie up
Our W ge' mix up wit' V
Our T H ge' tie up and twis up
Wit der "T H" soun' come flyin' out as "T".
We can' say "gimme". Is "give me"
We can' say "yinna", is "yall"
We can' say "whichin" cause you see
We spokes more politely dan all.
We ge' "cross eye", "parrot toe", an' "plop eye"
An "big nose" an, "calm head" too
An when yer see someone wit, plenty backside
She ge' more dan enough "bungy" fer two.
Den is words like "big up" an, "swell up"
Das when yer in der fam'ly way
Den yer ge' "cut eye" an' "suck teet" an '
"stoke up"
If yer stick yer mout' in what udder people say.
Le's leave our cuteness behin' us
Le's be proud a our language, we own
An' if udders should laugh an' make fuss
As dem, if dey der Queen English own.
Le's show dem we could talk jes' like dem
Any time, anyplace dey name
But when we tergedder wit' each udder
We language is der name a der game.
Is time we be proud a we culture
Stick up your nose an' truly be pleased
To show udders we proud a we heritage
Das why we talkin' Bahamianese.
james j. catalyn (c)
altered, July 1996 (c)
In his iconic poem "I Am a Bahamian" (1992), Catalyn articulated a fierce, self-contained cultural nationalism that rejected external labels in favor of a distinct Bahamian identity:
I Am a Bahamian
My colour does not matter to me
It should not matter to you
I make no apology.
I am proud of my colour
I am proud of the way I look
I am proud of me.
I am Bahamian
It is of no concern to me
That my father was born in another land
I was born Bahamian
I need not look elsewhere
For my heritage
No one is looking to me for theirs
No one is climing me as "Brother Man"
Unless for dubbious reasons.
I claim no one
But my Bahamian brothers
I know of no other roots
But my Bahamian roots
And I am proud.
I do not wish to run
From my country
To identify with another culture
Nor let others force
Their beliefs on me.
I am not African
I am not European
I am not black
I am not white
I am me! I am Bahamian!
I was born Bahamian
I have a right to be Bahamian
And I will die for the right
To remain, Bahamian!
james j. catalyn (C) 26/3/92
James Catalyn & Friends and "Laughin' at Wesef"
Catalyn wrote his first major play, Courtship, in 1970, drawing inspiration from watching his sister and her boyfriend sitting together in the family's front room. Soon after, he partnered with actor Noel Hamilton at the Le Cabaret Theatre to perform The Best Dressed Man, a piece that resonated deeply with Nassau audiences.
Le Cabaret Theatre, Paradise Island
Circa 1994
In December 1979, building on his partnership with Hamilton—who became the original "Friend"—Catalyn formally established James Catalyn & Friends. The troupe quickly became the premier ethnic theatre company in The Bahamas:
Television Breakthrough: Immediately following the group's 1979 founding, the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas invited them to star in a weekly television series on ZNS TV-13 titled Laughin' at Wesef.
The Dundas Institution: For nearly four decades, the troupe anchored the theatrical calendar at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts in Nassau, staging two major annual revues—typically in June/May and September (including the long-running Summer Madness series)—while touring extensively across Grand Bahama and the Family Islands, as well as international stages in Florida.
A Platform for Writers: Alongside Catalyn’s own scripts, the group nurtured a generation of Bahamian comedic and dramatic writers, including Valentine Maura, Graham Thordarson, Jevon Butler, Neil Cleare, Dwain Wallace, Juliet Holmes, Trevann Thompson, and Kennedy Storr.
The Philosophy of Satire: "Mashing Corns and Stepping on Bunions"
Catalyn’s theatrical philosophy rested on a phrase he popularized across the archipelago: "Laughin' at wesef" (laughing at ourselves). He argued that if Bahamians learned to laugh honestly at their own social contradictions, hypocrisies, and quirks, outsiders could never weaponize ridicule against them.
"If you have never lived on the ground, you cannot write from the ground." — James Catalyn
"Rufus & Maybeline"
James with Gwen Kelly and Lowell Mortimer
onstage at The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts
Known for warning audiences before every revue that "corns will be mashed and bunions stepped on," Catalyn used humor as a "plumb line" for society—sugar-coating sharp social commentary on class pretension, political opportunism, church gossip, aging, family planning, and substance abuse.
Major Works and Repertoire
Over a career spanning nearly half a century, Catalyn produced an extensive body of full-length plays, one-act sketches, musicals, cultural revues, and published dialect collections:
|Category
|Notable Titles & Works
|Themes & Cultural Focus
|Full-Length Plays
|Courtship (1970), An' A Don' Mean Cola, I Remember Dat, A Weddin' Tale, The Settin' Up, Lost Love, The More The Merrier
|Social realism and satire tackling drug abuse, aging, family planning, traditional courtship, and domestic life.
|One-Act Plays
|The Best Dressed Man, The Gossips, The Other Woman, Other People Business, Sat'dy Night In Der Pond, I Does Live Here, The Sweetheart, Anglicans Alive
|Slice-of-life character studies rooted in Over-the-Hill and Pond neighborhood dynamics, church culture, and community banter.
|Musical & Revues
|Guanahani (music by Andrew R. Curry I), Summer Madness (annual series), A Bahamian Folklore Revue, Bahamas! My Bahamas!, We Is All Bahamian
|Historical reimagining of Christopher Columbus's 1492 landfall alongside topical annual political and cultural satire.
|Publications & Poetry
|Laughin' at Wesef: Book One, Skits (1986), "I Am a Bahamian" (1992), "Being Bahamian" (2009), "Looking Back"
|Written preservation of Bahamianese cadence, oral storytelling traditions, and national pride.
Service in Tourism and National Arts Development
Beyond the stage, Catalyn spent 32 years as an executive with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, retiring in 2000. He is widely credited as one of the foundational builders of the modern Bahamian tourism product, ensuring that authentic Bahamian culture, storytelling, and hospitality remained central to how the nation presented itself to the world.
He also dedicated decades to mentoring young performers and institutionalizing arts education across the islands, serving as coordinator of the International Cultural Festival and as a longtime drama adjudicator for the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival.
In recognition of his lifetime of service to Bahamian culture, theatre, and acting, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II appointed Catalyn an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2016 New Year Honours.
Conclusion
When James Julius Catalyn passed away in Nassau on August 18, 2018, at the age of 78, The Bahamas lost a cultural conscience who refused to let his countrymen forget who they were or how they spoke. Long before dialect literature and local comedy became mainstream commercial staples in the Caribbean, Catalyn proved that Bahamian stories—told in authentic Bahamian voices—were worthy of the brightest stage lights. His legacy endures every time a Bahamian student recites "I Am a Bahamian," every time an audience gathers at the Dundas to "laugh at wesef," and whenever Bahamianese is spoken without apology.