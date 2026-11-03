The Final Curtain
Nobody Wins
The sirens wail a final, frantic sound,
As ancient hatreds break their peaceful cage.
The heavy silos open under ground,
And thunder rises from a mortal rage.
A flash of blinding, absolute white light
Erases centuries in one display,
And swallows up the morning into night,
As fire consumes the sun and steals the day.
No boundary line or border holds its place,
No sovereign crown or nation keeps its pride.
The fury reaches out to every race,
With nowhere left on Earth to run or hide.
The mighty falling cities turn to rust,
Their towers crumbling in a wall of flame,
While grand ambitions turn to ash and dust,
And history forgets each leader’s name.
Across the continents, the firestorm grows,
A sweeping wall of terrifying heat.
The rivers boil away, the ocean glows,
And life itself surrenders in defeat.
The atmosphere is wrapped in poisonous black,
A veil of smoke that blocks the ruined sky,
With no retreat, no hope of turning back,
As millions close their weeping eyes and die.
Then comes the quiet of the freezing cold,
A winter drawn across the wounded earth.
No stories left of courage to be told,
No land to give a second chance at birth.
The toxic rain descends upon the soil,
The barren fields lie silent, dark, and still;
No hands remain to harvest or to toil,
Upon the blackened, empty, ruined hill.
There is no anthem playing in the end,
No flags to wave above the quiet mud,
No fallen comrade left to comfort, friend,
No glory earned in oceans of cold blood.
For power, pride, and vengeance all fade out
When every empire falls into the dust,
And all the speeches, triumph, and the shout
Are swallowed by the radiation's thrust.
The monuments of man are turned to stone,
Unread, unremembered, cold, and vast.
A silent planet left to drift alone,
Where every strike was doomed to be the last.
In war like this, no champion can stand,
No conqueror can claim the dead domain—
For when the final fire sweeps the land,
Only the ash and silence will remain.