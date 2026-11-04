Fixing Bahamian Roads: Integrating AI Detection, Quality Engineering, and Taxpayer Accountability
Introduction
Good roads serve as the essential backbone of a thriving society, directly shaping economic growth, public safety, and daily quality of life. Efficient transportation networks lower business operating costs by streamlining supply chains, reducing fuel consumption, and preventing costly vehicle wear and tear. Crucially, well-maintained roadways ensure rapid response times for emergency services when every minute counts, while minimizing traffic accidents caused by swerving or surface hazards.
For island communities especially, smooth and reliable road infrastructure connects neighborhoods to commercial hubs, ensures seamless transit for tourists and local workforce alike, and serves as a vital safeguard during severe weather, allowing communities to move safely, efficiently, and with confidence.
Following heavy rainfall, water penetrates small surface cracks in roads, weakening the sub-base layer underneath the asphalt. When vehicles drive over these softened spots, the pavement collapses inward, creating potholes. Addressing this persistent issue across New Providence and the Family Islands requires modern technology, rapid response, correct civil engineering methods, and transparent civic administration.
Using AI to Locate Potholes
AI-driven system pipelines automate road condition surveys, replacing slow manual inspections:
Computer Vision on Dashcams & Government Fleets: Video feeds mounted on public buses, police cruisers, and garbage trucks use object detection models (such as YOLO or Faster R-CNN) to scan the asphalt in real time. The AI recognizes potholes, surface fatigue, and edge failures in varied weather conditions.
Telemetry & Accelerometer Fusion: Mobile sensor platforms leverage smartphone or vehicle accelerometers. When a vehicle strikes a dip, sudden vertical acceleration data is cross-referenced with camera footage to verify depth and severity.
Automated Geospatial Dashboards: Detected defects are tagged with GPS coordinates. The AI prioritizes repairs by size, traffic volume, and road safety risk, generating automated work orders for field crews.
Crowdsourced Mobile Apps: Citizen-facing apps allow residents to take a photo of a pothole; AI verifies the defect, removes duplicate entries, and routes the exact coordinates directly to local public works dispatchers.
Repair Timelines
Repairs must be categorized by severity to prevent structural collapse:
High Risk / Arterial Roads (Emergency): Within 24 to 48 hours. Deep holes on high-speed corridors (e.g., Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, Sir Milo Butler Highway) present immediate traffic hazards.
Medium Risk / Collector Roads: Within 3 to 5 days. Standard residential or feeder roads.
Low Risk / Surface Cracks: Within 7 to 10 days. Early-stage surface cracking (alligator cracking) requires proactive sealing before rain transforms it into full potholes.
Proper Repair Execution: Tools, Materials, and Manpower
Standard "throw-and-roll" methods (dumping loose material into wet holes) fail quickly during rainstorms. Proper execution requires standardized engineering practices:
1. Repair Method
Step 1 (Marking & Cutting): Mark a rectangular boundary around the damaged area into sound pavement. Cut vertical edges using a concrete/asphalt saw.
Step 2 (Excavation & Cleaning): Remove all loose debris, water, and degraded aggregate down to a firm sub-base. Dry the area using compressed air or thermal lances.
Step 3 (Tack Coat Application): Apply a liquid asphalt emulsion (tack coat) to the bottom and vertical edges to act as a glue for the fresh material.
Step 4 (Filling): Lay hot mix asphalt (HMA) in lifts (layers) of no more than 2 inches at a time.
Step 5 (Compaction): Compact the patch thoroughly so it sits level with the surrounding road surface.
2. Key Tools & Heavy Equipment
Saw cutters / jackhammers (for clean vertical edges)
Air compressors / thermal blowers (for drying and cleaning)
Tack coat sprayers
Vibratory plate compactors or steel-wheel rollers (essential for proper density)
Infrared asphalt heaters (for seamless hot-joint patching)
3. Road Materials
Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA): The standard for durable, permanent fixes.
High-Performance Cold Patch: Used strictly as a temporary emergency fill during active rain events when asphalt plants are inactive.
Modified Polymer Binders: Asphalt mixes blended with polymers to withstand heavy tropical rainfall, heat, and high humidity.
Crushed Limestone Aggregate Base: High-density, well-compacted sub-grade base material to prevent sub-surface settling.
4. Manpower Allocation
A standard patch crew consists of 4 to 6 workers:
1 Traffic Control / Safety Officer
1 Equipment Operator (Roller/Cutter)
2–3 Pavers/Laborers (Excavation, rake application, leveling)
1 Crew Supervisor / QA Tech
Estimated Repair Costs (in Bahamian Dollars - BSD)
|Repair Scope
|Description
|Estimated Cost Range (BSD)
|Minor Patch
|Small surface patch ($1 \text{ m} \times 1 \text{ m}$)
|$150 – $300
|Medium Patch
|Deep cut, sub-base compaction, hot mix fill
|$350 – $750
|Large/Structural Repair
|Full lane section replacement ($5 \text{ m} \times 3 \text{ m}$)
|$1,200 – $3,000+
|Crew Operational Cost
|Daily cost for a 5-man crew, machinery, and material
|$2,500 – $4,500 / day
Public Taxation and Civic Expectations
Bahamian taxpayers contribute to public infrastructure through several indirect tax avenues:
Value Added Tax (VAT): Paid on all local purchases, consumer goods, construction materials, and services.
Customs Duties & Excise Taxes: Levied on imported vehicles, tires, auto parts, and fuel.
Motor Vehicle Licensing & Inspection Fees: Paid annually to the Road Traffic Department specifically for the privilege of using public roadways.
Real Property Tax: Contributes to general revenue used for civic infrastructure upkeep.
Civic Expectations
Citizens expect a clear return on these tax dollars in the form of safe, navigable roads. Repeated damage to vehicles—such as blown tires, bent rims, destroyed suspensions, and misaligned steering—imposes an unfair financial burden on motorists. Transparency in road maintenance budgets, clear reporting channels, and long-lasting repairs (rather than repeated short-term fixes) are baseline public expectations.
Building and Maintaining Long-Term Road Infrastructure
1. Sustainable Pothole Repair Strategies
Preventative Maintenance: Implement crack sealing every 2–3 years to block water intrusion before potholes form.
Performance Guarantees: Hold private contractors accountable with warranty periods (e.g., 2–3 years) on all paving projects.
Service Level Agreements (SLAs): Establish strict public benchmarks for the Ministry of Works to address reported defects within fixed timeframes.
2. Engineering Standards for Resilient Roads
Effective Drainage Systems: Water is the single biggest cause of asphalt failure. Road construction must incorporate proper crown slopes, deep side ditches, drainage wells, and cleared catch basins to clear surface runoff immediately.
Thicker Sub-Base Layers: Heavy tropical downpours require dense, well-compacted crushed limestone sub-bases capable of supporting commercial traffic without shifting.
Permeable Asphalt & Edge Reinforcement: Reinforcing shoulders prevents road edges from crumbling during flooding events.
Quality Control Testing: Ensure strict batch testing of hot mix asphalt for proper oil-to-aggregate ratios before application.
Conclusion
Resolving road degradation across The Bahamas requires moving away from reactive patching and toward an integrated infrastructure strategy. Integrating AI-based detection systems enables early identification, while adhering to strict civil engineering standards for drainage, base preparation, and hot-mix application ensures long-term road durability. Efficient deployment of tax dollars protects both public safety and vehicle longevity across all islands.