The Expert
Everyone's an Expert
Everyone's an expert, or so they claim to be,
On every subject known to man, on land and on the sea.
They've got an answer ready, no matter what you say,
And somehow know the secrets of the universe today!
They'll tell you how to fix your car, how governments should run,
How to build a rocket ship or manufacture the sun.
They've never held a wrench in life, but confidently explain,
How to rebuild an engine while standing in the rain!
They're doctors without medical degrees, diagnosing every sneeze,
They'll prescribe you homemade remedies and tell you what will ease.
They'll argue with a surgeon, though they've never studied health,
Apparently, their knowledge comes from Google and good wealth!
They're lawyers without a courtroom, defending every case,
They know the law from top to bottom, though they've never seen the place.
They'll argue with a magistrate and tell the judge he's wrong,
Then wonder why the courtroom doesn't let them talk so long!
They're political professors with solutions by the score,
They know how to run a country, though they've never run a store.
They'll fix the nation's economy before they've had their tea,
And balance every budget with imaginary currency!
They're sportsmen on the sidelines, who know just how to play,
They'd coach the greatest athletes and show them all the way.
They've never kicked a football or competed in a race,
But somehow know the strategy from sitting on their face!
On Facebook they're professors, with a doctorate in lies,
They'll share a thousand theories with conviction in their eyes.
They'll challenge every scientist and question every fact,
Because a post they read online is all the proof they lack!
They know about religion, space, and everything between,
They'll explain the mysteries of life like nothing's ever been.
They've got the answers to the questions nobody can explain,
And if you dare to disagree, they'll call you mentally insane!
They never say, "I don't know," those words are far too small,
They'd rather make a fool of themselves than admit they know nothing at all.
Their confidence is limitless, their knowledge rather thin,
They've mastered every subject except the art of knowing when to quit!
So here's to all the experts, the masters of the show,
The walking encyclopedias who really do not know.
Remember, true intelligence doesn't need a trumpet blast,
For sometimes those who know the most are humble to the last!
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT