This blog was on pause for 2 weeks as I awaited the arrival of my new PC. I'm now in the process of installing the various software I use for blogging, image editing, video editing, etc.
Dell Pro 2027 Desktop Tower 16GB DDR5 RAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
14th Gen Intel Core, Copilot AI, Wifi 6, Bluetooth, DisplyPort, Type-C, HDMI, for Business, Home & Productivity Computing
|Brand
|Dell
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|CPU Model
|Core i3
|CPU Speed
|3.5 GHz
|Cache Size
|12 MB
|Graphics Card Description
|Integrated
|Graphics Coprocessor
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Memory Storage Capacity
|16 GB
|Specific Uses For Product
|Business, Developer, Everyday Use
|Personal computer design type