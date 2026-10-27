Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Tropic Jungle Parrots - Wallpapers

 
Two colorful parrots on tree limb in tropic jungle

 Tropic Jungle Parrots - Desktop Wallpaper
(Bahamas AI Image - ©A. Derek Catalano
 
  Download full size: 5376x3072
 
 
Two colorful parrots on tree limb in tropic jungle

Tropic Jungle Parrots - Phone Wallpaper
(Bahamas AI Image - ©A. Derek Catalano
 
  Download full size: 3072x5376
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