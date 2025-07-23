"The Black Sheep" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Black Sheep of the Family
(A different view)
In fields of green, where kin unfurled,
A tapestry of souls, a vibrant world.
Each thread aligned, a pattern clear,
Echoes of lineage, held ever dear.
But then, a shadow, dark and deep,
A whispered secret, none could keep.
A thread of midnight, stark and bold,
A story different, to be told.
The Black Sheep stands, upon the fringe,
A rebel heart, where currents cringe.
Not by design, nor will, nor plea,
But simply, strangely, to be free.
From molds of expectation, tight and grand,
They slipped like water through the sand.
A different rhythm, beat within,
A quiet hum, a joyful din.
They sought the path less trod and worn,
While others followed, since they're born
To walk the line, the family's way,
And never, ever, go astray.
The Black Sheep questioned, sought to know,
Why certain seeds refused to grow
In barren soil, though watered well,
And broke the silence of the spell.
A quiet sigh, a knowing gaze,
Met disapproval's tangled maze.
"Why can't you be, like all the rest?"
A question, truly, put to test
The spirit's core, the fragile pride,
With nowhere left for truth to hide.
For in their veins, a wilder beat,
Refused to yield to bitter defeat.
They dreamt of worlds beyond the fence,
Of vivid hues, and strong defense
Against the whispers, cold and keen,
Of what they were, or should have been.
The artist's hand, the wanderer's heart,
The one who chose to stand apart.
The music in their soul took flight,
A beacon burning in the night.
Sometimes, a longing, soft and low,
For shared embrace, a gentle glow.
To fit the puzzle, find their place,
To feel the warmth of family's grace.
But then the spirit would recall,
The crushing weight of standing small,
Of stifled voice, of dampened flame,
And silence called them by their name.
Yet in this solitude, they found
A strength within, on hallowed ground.
A resilience forged in fire,
A spirit reaching ever higher.
They learned to dance to their own tune,
Beneath the sun, beneath the moon.
To paint their canvas, bold and bright,
And navigate the darkest night.
And in the end, when years have spun,
And paths diverge, and journeys run,
The family wonders, softly sighs,
At distant gleams in other skies.
The Black Sheep, free, may stand alone,
But built a world, their very own.
A testament to what can be,
When one embraces destiny.
For sometimes, difference is the key,
To unlock true identity.
The Black Sheep, once a shade of night,
Becomes a source of guiding light.
A quiet lesson, to behold,
A story beautifully told.Of courage found, and spirit free,
The Black Sheep of the family.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini