This poem is designed to be both a meditation on missed opportunities and a call to action, celebrating the human capacity to grow and change at any stage of life.
Better Late Than Never
In the cradle of dawn, where shadows still cling,
The heart hums a tune that the soul longs to sing.
Yet time, like a river, runs swift and unkind,
Leaving dreams in the dust, scattered far, left behind.
The clock’s steady hand carves lines in the stone,
Each tick a reminder of chances long flown.
But whispers arise from the ashes of years,
A murmur of hope through the weight of old fears.
Once, youth was a fire, a blaze without care,
With promises plenty and time to prepare.
The world was a canvas, unblemished, unbound,
Each step a bold echo on uncharted ground.
But seasons grew heavy, and courage grew thin,
The heart built a fortress to lock itself in.
Excuses, like ivy, entwined and confined,
A life left to linger in corners of mind.
The mirror reflects what the years have engraved,
A map of regrets where the heart once was brave.
The laughter of children, now grown and away,
The lover who waited, then drifted astray.
The book never written, the song never sung,
The battles unchosen, the wars never won.
Each moment neglected, a wound that would stay,
A ghost in the heart that would not fade away.
Where stars burn eternal, though daylight may die.
The sun does not falter, though clouds may obscure,
And time, though relentless, leaves pathways to cure.
For late is a word, not a sentence, you see,
A chapter, not chains, in the heart’s odyssey.
The soul, ever restless, can still find its spark,
And kindle a flame in the gathering dark.
Consider the oak, born from one tiny seed,
Its roots clawing earth through a desperate need.
Decades it stands, through the storm and the frost,
Its branches a testament: nothing is lost.
Or rivers that carve through the stone’s stubborn face,
Their patience a triumph, their journey a grace.
So too can the spirit, though battered, still rise,
To chase what was lost under yesterday’s skies.
The farmer who sows when the frost starts to fade,
Plants hope in the soil where the winter has played.
The painter who lifts up the brush, gray with age,
Pours life to the canvas, each stroke a new page.
The mother who reaches to mend what was torn,
Finds love in the embers, reborn and reborn.
The dreamer who wakes when the night’s at its end,
Discovers the strength to begin, to amend.
For time is a teacher, both cruel and profound,
Its lessons are etched where the heart once was drowned.
Regret is a shadow, but shadows must flee,
When light finds its way through the cracks of a plea.
To act is to honor the life that remains,
To weave from the threads of our joys and our pains.
No hour is too late for the soul to ignite,
To step from the dark and embrace what is right.
So gather the fragments of dreams left to fade,
The hopes that were buried, the plans long delayed.
The road may be winding, the hour may be late,
But courage can conquer the shackles of fate.
Each step is a story, each choice a new verse,
A chance to rewrite what the years might rehearse.
Better late than never, the heart’s quiet creed,
To bloom where you’re planted, to rise from the seed.
And when the last sunset descends on your days,
When twilight’s soft fingers dissolve in the haze,
You’ll stand with a heart that has learned to endure,
With scars that bear witness, with spirit made pure.
For late is no failure, no mark of disgrace,
But proof of a soul that has run its own race.
So sing through the silence, let love be your tether,
And live, ever boldly, for better late than never.