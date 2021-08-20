Friday, August 20, 2021

Angel of Death

 
Close shot of dead baby bird on white background 
 
 "Angel of Death" ©A. Derek Catalano

Baby bird fell out of it's nest. RIP.


 
Angel of Death
is soaring high
Angel of Death
draweth nigh

It's wings of death
stretch across the sky
Seeking victims
Do not ask why

Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a hundred lives

Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a thousand lives

Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a million lives

The leaders fight
But can't make a stand
The stench of death
Blows across the land

Angel of Death
Forever will fly
The people cry
"We die! We die!"

Angel of death
Has no time to spend
This is the end
This is the end


©A. Derek Catalano 2021
