"Angel of Death" ©A. Derek Catalano
Baby bird fell out of it's nest. RIP.
Angel of Death
is soaring high
is soaring high
Angel of Death
draweth nigh
It's wings of death
stretch across the sky
draweth nigh
It's wings of death
stretch across the sky
Seeking victims
Do not ask why
Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a hundred lives
Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a thousand lives
Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a million lives
The leaders fight
But can't make a stand
The stench of death
Blows across the land
Angel of Death
Forever will fly
The people cry
"We die! We die!"
Angel of death
Has no time to spend
This is the end
This is the end
Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a hundred lives
Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a thousand lives
Swoosh, it dives
Loss of a million lives
The leaders fight
But can't make a stand
The stench of death
Blows across the land
Angel of Death
Forever will fly
The people cry
"We die! We die!"
Angel of death
Has no time to spend
This is the end
This is the end
©A. Derek Catalano 2021