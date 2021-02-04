What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas In February

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas appeals to travelers looking for a warm winter getaway in February as hotels and activities continue to reopen across the islands and resorts offer romantic Valentine's Day escapes. With new extended-stay accommodations on Harbour Island and a number of hotels providing on-site COVID testing, The Bahamas continues to adapt to safety regulations to provide visitors with a stress-free Bahamian vacation. Read more >>